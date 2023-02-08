Apple assembler Foxconn in serious talks to establish operations in third Indian state

India’s southern Karnataka state is in serious talks with major Apple assembler Foxconn over investment plans, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday, potentially setting it up as the Indian third state to host Foxconn operations.

The logo of electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, is displayed at its headquarters in Taipei. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Reuters:

“We are in serious discussion of investment plans with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) at their Taiwan HQ & look forward to a fruitful collaboration,” Bommai said in a tweet. “We remain committed to welcome the best companies to the state & reap rewards for our people.”

The state’s investment promotion arm also tweeted that representatives held a meeting at the company’s Taiwan headquarters to discuss the investment, without providing further details.

MacDailyNews Note: Foxconn already has operations in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it assembles products for Apple and other companies.

