Billy Crudup teases ‘ominous’ dark turn in upcoming ‘Hello Tomorrow!’ Apple TV+ series

Set in a retro-future world, “Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Billy Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Philiana Ng‍ for ET:

All is not what it seems on Apple TV+’s sci-fi retro-futuristic dramedy, Hello Tomorrow!. “It’s the land of opportunity. Americans promising more than we can deliver, that’s the center of Hello Tomorrow!” Crudup previews. “They’re giving people an opportunity to hope for a better future.” Meanwhile, co-star Jacki Weaver, who plays Barbara Billings, says the show is a case study in the American dream “and how askew it can go.” “The beginning of the show is defined by such optimism,” actor Nicholas Podany, who plays Joey Shorter says, “and then very quickly it is made clear there is a lot more ominous undertones.” “I found it incredibly entertaining to imagine a world that’s talking about the spirit of American salesmanship, that sense of hopefulness, as lie upon lie becomes to crumble down,” Crudup adds, as scenes of Jack’s seemingly perfect utopia begins to crack. “I’ve never seen it put on page before.”

MacDailyNews Note: The highly anticipated half-hour series is set to make its global debut on Friday, February 17, 2023 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through April 7, 2023 on Apple TV+.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Crudup includes Haneefah Wood (“Truth Be Told,” “One Day at a Time”), Alison Pill (“Them,” “The Newsroom”), Nicholas Podany (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”), Dewshane Williams (“The Umbrella Academy,” “In the Dark”), Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria (“Brockmire,” “Ray Donovan”), Matthew Maher (“Our Flag Means Death”), and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “Animal Kingdom”).

