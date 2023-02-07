Apple could hold M2 out of Mac Studio in favor of forthcoming Mac Pro

According to rumors, Apple has scaled back its plans for the Apple Silicon Mac Pro, canceling the hyper-performing “M2 Extreme” chip due to costs. This means differentiation between the new Mac Pro and the current Mac Studio might be achieved by Apple holding the M2 out of the Mac Studio in favor of forthcoming Mac Pro.

Andrew Cunningham for Ars Technica:

“It wouldn’t make sense for Apple to offer an M2 Ultra Mac Studio and M2 Ultra Mac Pro at the same time,” Gurman writes in his newsletter (via MacRumors). “It’s more likely that Apple either never updates the Mac Studio or holds off until the M3 or M4 generation. At that point, the company may be able to better differentiate the Mac Studio from the Mac Pro.”

Whatever Apple ends up doing, it’s clear that the Apple Silicon era isn’t changing anything for Apple’s desktop users—it’s still hard to know when to expect hardware updates, and it’s hard to predict what you’ll get when they do arrive.

The M2 Mac mini showed up six months after the M2 versions of the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, though the M1 versions of all three Macs were announced simultaneously. The 24-inch iMac (creeping up on its second birthday) may not get an M2 version at all, and there’s still conflicting evidence about whether Apple is planning a larger Apple Silicon iMac to replace the 27-inch Intel model or the iMac Pro. The new Mac Pro has already blown Apple’s original two-year Intel transition timeline.