How to use Focus filters in Mail on Mac

You can add a Focus filter to specify which email accounts are visible in Mail when a Focus is on. You only receive notifications and see badge counts for the email accounts you choose to use during a particular Focus. For example, you can set a filter to show your work email account and its notifications when your Work Focus is on.

Add a Mail Focus filter:

On your Mac, choose Apple Menu > System Settings, then click Focus in the sidebar. (You may need to scroll down.) Click a Focus on the right, then click Add Filter (below Focus Filters).

If you don’t see the Focus option you want, click Add Focus. See Set up a Focus. Click Mail, select one or more accounts, then click Add.

After you add a Mail Focus filter to a Focus, it’s on whenever the Focus is on.

Temporarily turn off a Mail Focus filter:

You can temporarily turn off a Mail Focus filter when a Focus is on.

• In the Mail app on your Mac, click Turn Off next to Filtered by Focus.

To turn the Mail Focus filter back on, click Turn On next to Focus filter Off.

Remove a Mail Focus filter:

On your Mac, choose Apple Menu > System Settings, then click Focus in the sidebar. (You may need to scroll down.) Click a Focus on the right, then click Mail (below Focus Filters). Click Delete App Filter, then click Delete Filter.

