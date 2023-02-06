Couple uses Apple AirTag to track ‘lost’ luggage to storage locker

Nakita Rees and Tom Wilson of Cambridge, Ontario, say they fought with Air Canada for some four months to get back a piece of luggage — during which the couple was told it was lost and then donated to charity, all the while being track by them via an Apple AirTag — before it was finally returned to them on Monday.

CBC News:

Rees and Wilson were on their honeymoon and returned to Canada from Greece on Sept. 10. Their flight landed in Montreal and they had to recheck their bags before continuing to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. When the couple landed in Toronto, the Apple AirTag tracker in Wilson’s luggage showed it was still in Montreal. After filling out the paperwork for misplaced luggage, the couple went home, certain the bag would be returned within a day or two, Rees said. She said the AirTag, which allowed them to track the bag using an app on their iPhone, gave them “complete peace of mind…”

MacDailyNews Take: Each of our bags always has its own AirTag inside.

