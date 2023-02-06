Apple releases tvOS 16.3.1 and HomePod 16.3.1

Apple on Monday released tvOS 16.3.1 and HomePod Software Version 16.3.1, both which includes general performance and stability improvements.

You can set your Apple TV to automatically install new updates when they’re available. Go to Settings > System > Software Updates and turn on Automatically Update.

How to update your Apple TV manually:

Go to Settings > System > Software Updates and select Update Software. If there’s an update, select Download and Install. Wait for your Apple TV to download the update. Keep your Apple TV connected and plugged in to power until the update is complete.

After the update downloads, your Apple TV will restart, prepare the update, then install it. When the update is complete, your Apple TV will automatically restart again.

By default, HomePod and HomePod mini automatically install new software updates, but you can manually check for updates in the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Make sure that your device is updated to the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS. Open the Home app. Tap or click the More button, then Home Settings > Software Update. If there’s a new update, select Update. If there isn’t a new update, you can select HomePod to turn on automatic updates and get the latest software automatically when it’s available. Software Update also tells you if your HomePod is already up to date, and shows you the installed HomePod software.

A white spinning light appears on the top of HomePod while it’s updating. The update might take some time. Make sure that your HomePod stays plugged in while it’s updating.

MacDailyNews Take: They’re both snappy!

