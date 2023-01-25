Apple TV+ unveils trailer for ‘Make or Break,’ the high-stakes documentary following the world’s best surfers

The highly anticipated second season of the acclaimed documentary series “Make or Break,” featuring behind-the-scenes access to the world’s best surfers as they battle for the top title at the World Surf League Championship Tour, is set to premiere with four episodes on Friday, February 17. An additional four episodes debut on Friday, February 24th.

With unprecedented access, “Make or Break” returns to the world of professional surfing, offering an intimate deep dive into the aspirations, challenges, accomplishments and personal lives of the surfers who compete to remain on the elite Men’s and Women’s World Surf League Championship Tour. This season will take viewers on location for the 2022 competition season to stunning surf locations across the globe, capturing the highs and lows of the “Dream Tour,” including the first-ever mid-season cut, international rivalries and record-breaking upsets.

Each episode in the eight-part season of the series spotlights internationally recognized surfers and features never-before-seen interviews with:

• Kelly Slater

• Tatiana Weston-Webb

• Stephanie Gilmore

• Owen Wright

• Tyler Wright

• Jack Robinson

• Morgan Cibilic

• Gabriel Medina

• Filipe Toledo

• Kanoa Igarashi

• Griffin Colapinto

• Italo Ferreira

• Matthew McGillivray

• Johanne Defay

• John John Florence

• Brisa Hennessy

The docuseries is produced for Apple by Box to Box Films (“F1: Drive to Survive,” “Break Point”) in partnership with the World Surf League. Executive producers are Academy Award and BAFTA Award winner James Gay-Rees (“Exit Through the Gift Shop,” “Amy”), BAFTA Award nominee Paul Martin, Warren Smith and World Surf League CEO Erik Logan.

“Make or Break” season two joins Apple’s expanding offering of nonfiction programming featuring the biggest names in sports, including a recently announced feature documentary about the groundbreaking life and career of seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton; newly announced documentary film “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” featuring NBA legend Stephen Curry; the acclaimed Emmy Award nominated four-part documentary event series “They Call Me Magic,” chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson; “The Dynasty,” a new documentary event series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films; “The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball” about basketball sensation Makur Maker; and “Greatness Code,” a short-form unscripted series directed by Gotham Chopra and co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 315 wins and 1,390 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

