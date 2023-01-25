How to use your HomePod to check a room’s temperature and humidity

Apple last week unveiled the 2nd generation HomePod, a powerful smart speaker that delivers next-level acoustics in a gorgeous, iconic design. Packed with Apple innovations and Siri intelligence, HomePod offers advanced computational audio for a groundbreaking listening experience, including support for immersive Spatial Audio tracks. With convenient new ways to manage everyday tasks and control the smart home, users can now create smart home automations using Siri, get notified when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is detected in their home, and check temperature and humidity in a room — all hands-free.

With Sound Recognition, HomePod can listen for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and send a notification directly to the user’s iPhone if a sound is identified. The new built-in temperature and humidity sensor can measure indoor environments, so users can create automations that close the blinds or turn on the fan automatically when a certain temperature is reached in a room.

Both HomePod mini and the new HomePod (2nd generation) have a temperature and humidity sensor, so, with HomePod software version 16.3 or later, you can ask about the temperature and humidity in the rooms where they’re placed.

Simply say something like “Hey Siri, what’s the temperature in the kitchen?” or “Hey Siri, what’s the humidity in the basement?”

MacDailyNews Take: It’d be tough to get any simpler!

