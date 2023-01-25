Apple, other tech stocks drop on Microsoft’s bleak outlook

Apple and other tech stock futures fell more than 1% on Wednesday as Microsoft led declines in tech stocks after it forecast current-quarter cloud revenue below Wall Street estimates.

Reuters:

Microsoft Corp shares fell 2.1% in premarket trading after it warned that growth in its cloud business, which helped the company meet analysts’ expectations in the second quarter, could stall, while its PC unit continues to struggle.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is certainly not Microsoft: Apple’s indomitable Mac keeps gaining market share at the expense of x86-based vendors – January 19, 2023

Other large growth stocks including Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, and Alphabet Inc also dropped between 1% and 2%. “Microsoft is dealing with a marked slowdown in personal computing revenues, which reflects the incredibly challenging consumer environment,” Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown wrote in a client note. “Despite renewed hope that interest rate hikes might be slowed and peak inflation coming into view, buying a new laptop and the software that comes with it is simply not a priority for many people right now.”

MacDailyNews Take: Microsoft is certainly not Apple: IDC: Traditional PCs declined precipitously in 2022; Apple Mac sales grew – January 11, 2023

We’ve been covering Apple in these pages for over 20 years and have seen Apple perform through multiple recessions.

It’s the non-Apple tech companies that are most at risk during a consumer spending slowdown since their consumers have less, and/or are less willing, to spend. Apple will be just fine, even in a recession. And, during any stock price declines, Apple’s massive buyback plan will be even more effective in retiring shares and providing support for shareholders. – MacDailyNews, October 4, 2022

Apple’s consumer demographics suggest that it could be resilient, even amid inflation. Plus, a very strong profit margin gives the company plenty of flexibility to absorb rising prices should the need arise. – MacDailyNews, November, 11, 2022

The most inflation- and recession-resistant big tech company is Apple, thanks to its superior customer demographics. – MacDailyNews, October 27, 2022

Apple iPhone customers are the most recession-proof smartphone buyers. — MacDailyNews, September 7, 2022

The same goes for Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple Services customers in personal computers, tablet computers, smartwatches, and subscriptions, respectively. – MacDailyNews, October 13, 2022

When your money becomes a greater concern, you want to spend it wisely… If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone. Further, if it’s not an iPhone Pro, it’s not an iPhone Pro. – MacDailyNews, October 27, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.