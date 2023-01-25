Wired reviews Apple’s M2 Pro Mac mini: Powerful, low-cost, plug-and-play solution

Apple last week unveiled the new Mac mini, supercharged by M2 and the all-new M2 Pro. With the M2 chip, Mac mini is even more powerful, capable, and affordable with a new starting price of just $599. The new M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time, enabling users to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design. Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro delivers faster performance, even more unified memory, and advanced connectivity, including support for up to two displays on the M2 model, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro model.

Brenda Stolyar for Wired:

The new Mac Mini is similar to its predecessor from 2020 except it now employs Apple’s next-gen M2 and M2 Pro processors. That alone breathes new life into this compact system, as it’s a low-cost plug-and-play solution that’s still powerful enough for the likes of content creators. The base price is more affordable than ever, starting at $599, and the Mac Mini is the cheapest way to access the M2 Pro processor at $1,299.

If you’re wondering whether you should stick with the affordable M2 Mac Mini or splurge on the M2 Pro variant, let me break it down for you. If you intend to use this machine for basic tasks like browsing the web, sending emails, and taking video calls, the M2 is plenty. However, I recommend upgrading to the model with 512 GB of internal storage, as the Mac Mini reportedly features slower SSD speeds on the base model, just like the base M2 MacBook Air.

The M2 Pro, on the other hand, is a great desktop option for most video and photo editors. It won’t feel like you’re pushing the machine beyond its boundaries. Plus, the extra ports are always nice. (Professionals working with heavy-duty tasks like 3D rendering and motion graphics should still opt for the M1 Max chip on the Mac Studio.)