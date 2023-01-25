Apple stops mandating employees test for COVID-19 before coming into the office

Apple will cease the practice of mandating employees test for COVID-19 before coming into the office to work.

Zoë Schiffer via Twitter:

Apple is making changes to its Covid-19 policy, and will stop mandating employees test before coming into the office. It’s also rolling back its special sick leave policy, which previously allowed for unlimited sick leave for workers experiencing covid symptoms. Testing policy rolls out Jan 30, sick leave ends in August. Until then, employees get a maximum of 5 days sick leave, if they test positive for Covid.

MacDailyNews Take: Belatedly, sanity returns.

The real virus is the panic. – MacDailyNews, March 9, 2020

