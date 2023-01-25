Dennis Lehane signs exclusive overall deal with Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has struck an exclusive overall deal with Dennis Lehane, the novelist, screenwriter, and show runner who authored such works as “Mystic River” and “Shutter Island.”

Brent Lang for Variety:

The pact with Lehane and his production company, Hans Bubby, comes on the heels of the Golden Globe-winning series “Black Bird,” a prison drama that Lehane helped create. As part of the deal, Lehane will exclusively develop and produce a slate of original series for Apple TV+. The pact also gives Apple a first-look for digital features. Apple TV+ is set to develop Lehane’s highly anticipated upcoming novel “Small Mercies” as a drama series that will be created and executive produced by Lehane, with Bradley Thomas, Kary Antholis and Richard Plepler serving as executive producers. Set to publish on April 25, 2023, “Small Mercies: A Novel” is billed as an all-consuming tale of revenge, family love, festering hate, and insidious power, set against one of the most tumultuous episodes in Boston’s history. Lehane was a staff writer on the HBO series “The Wire” and also worked as a writer-producer on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another major coup for Apple TV+!

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.

Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018

