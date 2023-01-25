Apple revises trade-in values for Macs, iPhones, and more

Apple has adjusted its trade-in values for select devices in the United States following the unveiling of new Macs and the 2nd generation HomePod last week.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

iPhone trade-in values decreased by up to $80, and most Android smartphones also went down. Mac trade-in values remained unchanged or increased by up to $40 depending on the model, while some Apple Watch models increased in value and others decreased. Trade-in values were not changed for any iPad models.

MacDailyNews Note: The full list of trade-in values can be found on the Apple Trade In site here.

