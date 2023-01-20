Apple TV+ announces spring 2023 return for ‘Ted Lasso’ and unveils first look at third season

Apple TV+ today announced that its comedy sensation “Ted Lasso” will return for its highly anticipated third season this spring 2023 and unveiled a first look at the new season providing a taste of what’s in-store for AFC Richmond.

After winning the Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for its second season, “Ted Lasso” officially joined the ranks of the most celebrated comedies in history, becoming only one of seven other comedies to win back-to-back Emmy Award wins for Outstanding Comedy Series for its freshman and sophomore seasons.

The second season of “Ted Lasso” also recently broke records by becoming the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney). With back-to-back wins for Outstanding Comedy Series, the series now joins the ranks of only seven other comedy series in history that have landed Outstanding Comedy Series wins in their first two years: “Modern Family,” “30 Rock,” “Frasier,” “The Golden Girls,” “Cheers,” “All in the Family” and “The Phil Silvers Show.”

After its global debut on Apple TV+, “Ted Lasso” quickly earned praise and acclaim with season one becoming the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series in history, landing top honors and awards. In addition to its Emmy accolades, “Ted Lasso” has been recognized with an esteemed Peabody Award; a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award for Sudeikis; three Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the series was nominated; and in addition, the Writers Guild of America crowned “Ted Lasso” with honors for both Best Comedy and Best New Series.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination … and biscuits. The award-winning Apple Original comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed and Sarah Niles.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Wrubel also serve as executive producers, along with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Jane Becker and Jamie Lee also serve as executive producers. Star Brett Goldstein serves as writer and co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.

Viewers can catch up on seasons one and two of “Ted Lasso,’’ now streaming globally on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app.

The third season of the series will premiere alongside highly anticipated Apple Originals also set to make their global debut this winter and spring on Apple TV+, including “Truth Be Told” season three, “Dear Edward,” “Hello Tomorrow!,” “The Big Door Prize,” “Jane,” “Liaison,” “The Reluctant Traveler,” “Schmigadoon!” season two, “Swagger” season two, “The Afterparty” season two and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 310 wins and 1,363 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, it’s not the last season of “Ted Lasso!”

In December 2020, co-creator Bill Lawrence said that “Ted Lasso” would likely end after just season 3 because Sudeikis has a family with young children, and likely will not want to be spending half of each of these precious years in London, an ocean apart from his kids.

“Ted Lasso” is Apple TV+’s main tentpole. Apple will make a monetary offer that Sudekis cannot refuse and the rest is simple: Ted Lasso, after successfully topping the EPL, finds himself in high demand and, lured by big money in America, moves back home along with Coach Beard, Coach Kent, (and possible others) to coach a Major League Soccer team in the U.S. in Season 4. — MacDailyNews, March 7, 2022

With Apple TV+ now owning the MLS broadcast rights worldwide for the next 10 years, the tie-in potential is just too strong for us to imagine that “Ted Lasso” will wrap after Season 3.

