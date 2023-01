Apple has a new ad for Apple TV+, the multiple award-winning streaming service with original stories from the most creative minds in TV and film, “Call Me with Timothée Chalamet,” that stars — wait for it — Timothée Chalamet.

Apple TV+ has almost all the biggest stars in Hollywood. Almost. Timothée Chalamet wants in.

MacDailyNews Take: Won’t be long now.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.