M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini benchmarks show dramatic multi-core improvements over M1 model

2023 Mac mini Geekbench scores have appeared in the benchmark database, for both M2 and M2 Pro variants. The new benchmarks show dramatic multi-core performance gains over the M1 Mac mini model launched back in November of 2020.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

For the base model M2 Mac mini, the single-core performance improved from 1651 to 1951 – an 18% boost. But it’s in multi-core usage where the power of the M2 chip really makes its presence known. Here, the score increased from 5181 to 9003, a 73% improvement. The M2 Pro is essentially the same as the base M2 in single-core performance, but hits 15013 in the multi-core test – making it 66% faster than the M2, and 189% faster than the M1.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote on Tuesday, “The M2 Mac mini is a crazy, tremendous value! The M2 Pro Mac mini offers remarkable performance in a teeny package!”

