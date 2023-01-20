Google, Microsoft each laying off more than 10,000 employees

Microsoft will be laying off 10,000 employees and Google will axing 12,000 employees over the coming weeks.

esley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

After a surge in hiring during the pandemic, many companies in the tech sector are laying off employees in droves to counterbalance a slowing economy. Even Apple has announced a hiring slowdown as a result, though other companies are taking more drastic measures.

Google and Microsoft have shared that they intend to lay off 12,000 and 10,000 employees, respectively. The companies blame inflation and a return to normal conditions post-COVID.

For Microsoft, this represents about 5% of the company’s total workforce, according to a CNN report. The company will incur a $1.2 billion charge in its second quarter related to severance costs, lease consolidation, and hardware portfolio changes.

Google’s reduction represents about 6% of its total workforce, according to a report from USA Today.