Apple orders OLED display production for iPad and MacBook

South Korean companies Samsung and LG Display have received orders for OLED panels from Apple in sizes that range from 10 to 16 inches.

ETNews:

Apple will install organic light emitting diode (OLED) panels on iPad and MacBook. It has been confirmed that domestic display-related companies started to develop OLED for iPad at the request of Apple.

This is the first time that Apple has applied OLED to iPad and MacBook instead of LCD.

Apple ordered a domestic display company to develop two types of OLED panels for iPad and two types of OLED for MacBook when summing up the reports from the industry including Stone Partners on the 18th. The specific types of panels are 10.86 inches and 12.9 inches for the iPad, and 14 inches and 16 inches for the MacBook.

Samsung Display and LG Display are likely to supply OLEDs that will be used in the iPad. Both companies are iPhone OLED suppliers. iPad OLED is expected to be mass-produced in the 6th generation (1500 × 1850 mm, divided into generations by the size of substrate). It is anticipated that Samsung Display will utilize the 6th generation line in Asan, Chungcheongnam-do, and LG Display to use the 6th generation line in Paju.

The OLED for MacBook will be produced in the newly invested 8th generation line. Last August, Samsung Display formalized its 8th generation investment plan at the International Meeting on Information Display (IMID) held in Busan.