Didi Global’s ride-hailing app back on Apple’s App Store in China

According to checks by Reuters on Friday, Chinese technology company Didi Global’s domestic ride-hailing app has returned to China’s domestic Apple App Store.

Reuters:

Didi has been awaiting approval to resume new user registrations and downloads of its 25 banned apps in China as a key step to return to normal business since its regulatory troubles started in mid-2021.

The ride-hailer, launched in Beijing in 2012 and backed by prominent investors including Alibaba, Tencent and SoftBank Group (9984.T), ran afoul of the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) regulator when in 2021 it pressed ahead with a U.S. stock listing against the regulator’s wishes, sources previously told Reuters.

Its 25 mobile apps were then ordered to be taken down from app stores, the registration of new users was suspended, and it was fined $1.2 billion over data-security breaches.