Apple appeals investigation by UK competition watchdog

Apple as filed an appeal against an investigation by Britain’s competition watchdog into the dominance of its mobile browsers in the cloud gaming market.

:

Last November, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Britain’s competition regulator, launched a full investigation into cloud gaming and mobile browsers on concerns about restrictions by iPhone-maker Apple and Google.

Lawyers representing Apple said in a notice filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Friday that the CMA’s investigation should be reviewed. In its argument, lawyers said that the CMA had missed timing requirements linked to the launch of an investigation.

“Apple seeks 1) an Order that the MIR Decision is quashed. 2) a declaration that the MIR Decision and market investigation purportedly launched by reference to it are invalid and of no legal effect,” the filing with the Appeal Tribunal showed.