Apple said to announce ‘Reality Pro’ mixed-reality headset this spring

After seven years of development, Apple is reportedly close to launching its first mixed-reality headset which is already in testing with some developers.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Up until fairly recently, Apple had aimed to introduce the headset in January 2023 and ship it later this year. Now the company is aiming to unveil it this spring ahead of the annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, I’m told. Apple has already shared the device with a small number of high-profile software developers for testing, letting them get started on third-party apps. The device’s operating system, dubbed “Borealis” inside the company, will be publicly named xrOS. With the current plan, Apple could introduce the device to consumers — likely under the name Reality Pro — and then get developers up to speed on its software features in June. On this timeline, the company would then ship the product later in the fall of 2023.

MacDailyNews Take: After this initial $3,000 model for developers and early adopters, Apple is expected to offer a bifurcated lineup consisting of a more affordable AR/VR headset alongside a high-end unit in 2025.

The big, “pricey” VR headset will, in part, exist as a means for developers to build the next killer AR apps for true, light, powerful Apple smartglasses. – MacDailyNews, February 4, 2021

Apple’s smartgoggles will be cool, but it’s the subsequent Apple smartglasses that will change the world. – MacDailyNews, July 11, 2022

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.