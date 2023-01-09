Apple hires workers in India as it looks to open first flagship stores

Apple has started hiring retail store workers in India and posted openings for many other roles as the company prepares to open its first flagship retail stores in India as soon as this quarter.

Patrick McGee for Financial Times:

On Friday, Apple’s career page listed openings for 12 different job functions it seeks to fill in “various locations within India,” including technical specialist, business expert, senior manager, store leader and “genius”.

The 12 listings imply hundreds of job openings, as a typical Apple Store has at least 100 employees and flagship locations can have up to 1,000 workers.

Some of the functions on Apple’s website, such as “market leader,” describe managing teams “across Apple Stores,” implying several locations are in the works beyond the widely reported 22,000 square foot location set to open in Mumbai as early as March.

Apple, which did not immediately comment, has not confirmed plans to open its first stores in the country. But in February 2020 CEO Tim Cook told investors Apple Store would expand to India the following year, saying he was not content to leave retail sales to franchise partners.