Apple quietly launches a selection of audiobooks voiced by an AI robot

Apple has quietly launched a catalog of books narrated by an AI robot using artificial intelligence and voice synthesis technologies it developed.

Leyland Cecco for The Guardian:

The popularity of the audiobook market has exploded in recent years, with technology companies scrambling to gain a foothold. Sales last year jumped 25%, bringing in more than $1.5bn. Industry insiders believe the global market could be worth more than $35bn by 2030.

On the company’s Books app, searching for “AI narration” reveals the catalogue of works included in the scheme, which are described as being “narrated by digital voice based on a human narrator”.

Apple’s development of AI to narrate books could represent a significant shift in how major technology companies see the future of audiobooks.

Publishers, authors and literary agents who spoke to the Guardian said the strategy, if successful, could have significant implications for the market.