Researchers find Apple Watch ECG sensor can accurately predict stress levels

A team of researchers from the University of Waterloo, Canada have found that the Apple Watch’s ECG sensor can be used to accurately predict stress levels.

Niel Smith for MyHealthyApple:

Currently, Apple does not provide a Stress score feature on its Apple Watch platform. Other wearable players such as Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin have offered a Stress monitoring feature for some time now.

This new study shows that it is definitely possible to deduce a stress score based on the ECG sensor data.

The single lead ECG sensor on the Apple Watch has been proven to be very accurate. According to Apple, studies have shown good agreement in classifying the rhythm of the Apple Watch ECG compared to standard 12-lead ECGs, and in a clinical trial of 600 participants the ECG sensor had 99.6% specificity when classifying sinus rhythm and 98.3% sensitivity for atrial fibrillation.

This happens to be the first work that utilizes Apple Watch ECG for stress prediction. The results from this new study were published this week on Frontiers Digital Health.

The researchers found that “In general, the ‘stress’ models had a high level of precision but lower recall. The ‘no stress’ models performed generally well with a recall typically above 60%. Considering the ultra-short duration of the ECG measurements performed here compared to the standard, as well as the nature of real-life measurements, the results presented were quite promising.”