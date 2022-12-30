Apple’s A17 Bionic chip in iPhone 15 Pro could be way more energy efficient, offer long battery life

Thanks to the use of TSMC’s new 3nm chip process technology, Apple’s A17 Bionic chip for the next-gen iPhone 15 Pro and flagship iPhone 15 Ultra could be 35% more efficient than current iPhone processors, offering long battery life.

Apple is expected to adopt the smaller 3nm process technology for the 2023 ‌iPhone‌ chip, destined to be the A17 Bionic. The current A16 Bionic chip uses TSMC’s 4nm process, which offers improved efficiency and performance compared to the A15 Bionic chip based on the 5nm process from the year prior. Mass production of TSMC’s 3nm process began this week, and Bloomberg cites TSMC’s chairman Mark Liu as saying the newer process will require 35% less power while also providing better performance than its previous 5nm process. Apple is expected to be TSMC’s biggest customer of the 3nm process, reportedly using it for the upcoming M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips and the A17 Bionic for the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro.

MacDailyNews Take: Even faster and longer-lasting, the iPhone 15 Pro and, especially, the flagship iPhone 15 Ultra will be in very high demand!

