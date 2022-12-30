Apple said to prep slightly larger OLED iPad Pro models

Display analyst Ross Young today confirmed to MacRumors on Thursday that Apple is developing 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will launch in the first quarter of 2024.

Young has previously mentioned new OLED ‌iPad Pro‌ models planned for 2024, but this is the first time that we’ve heard about updated 11.1 and 13-inch display sizes. With larger 11.1 and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED ‌iPad Pro‌ models, we could see slimmed down bezels rather than an overall change in the size of the device. At the current time, Apple sells a 12.9-inch mini-LED ‌iPad Pro‌ and an 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with a traditional LCD display… Apple refreshed the 11 and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models in October 2022, adding the M2 chip, so it would not be a surprise not to see another update until 2024. It is not yet clear if there is an intermediate update coming ahead of the transition to OLED, but Apple does not have plans to release a mini-LED 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, and will instead move directly to OLED for the smaller tablet.

MacDailyNews Take: These will, of course, be excellent improvements in Apple’s iPad Pro lineup, but what we really want to see and lay hands on is the rumored behemoth 16-inch iPad Pro said to launch in the fourth quarter of 2023.

