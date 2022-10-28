Apple preps behemoth 16-inch iPad Pro

The Information is reporting that Apple plans to release a 16-inch iPad Pro in the fourth quarter of 2023, in time for Christmas shoppers.

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

In our estimation, a 16-inch iPad Pro would probably be targeted specifically to creative professionals and would probably not be a mass-market product in the same way as other iPad models are. Think of it like the Mac Pro or Pro Display XDR—a specialized product for a narrow but important audience. The target buyers might use the new 16-inch tablet with the Apple Pencil for a larger working canvas in apps like Procreate, Affinity Designer, Adobe Illustrator, and so on. The report did not mention any special or additional features or pricing, which would likely be quite steep.

MacDailyNews Take: Starting at $1,499 (128GB) and topping out at $2,599 (2TB or more)? (The current 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099 for 128GB up to $2,199 for 2TB storage.)

It’ll be like the display lid of a 16-inch MacBook Pro, so tons of room!

As for weight, the 11-inch iPad Pro weighs 1.04 pounds and the 12.9-inch weighs 1.51 pounds, so we expect it would weigh around 2 pounds or slightly more as there’s lots of heavy glass required to span a 16-inch multi-touch display. For reference, the 14-inch MacBook Pro – with all of that aluminum and keyboard – weighs 3.5 pounds and the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a beast at 4.8 pounds.

MacDailyNews Take: Beloved, cherished interns, do it. Do it now! TGIF! Prost, everyone! 🍻🍻🍻

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.