Apple’s next-gen CarPlay will launch in 2023 with these 5 key features

In June, Apple announced the next generation of CarPlay which will go even further by deeply integrating with a car’s hardware. CarPlay will be able to provide content for multiple screens within the vehicle, creating an experience that is unified and consistent. Deeper integration with the vehicle will allow users to do things like control the radio or change the climate directly through CarPlay, and using the vehicle data, CarPlay will seamlessly render the speed, fuel level, temperature, and more on the instrument cluster.

Users will be able to personalize their driving experience by choosing different gauge cluster designs, and with added support for widgets, users will have at-a-glance information from Weather and Music right on their car’s dashboard. Vehicles with the next generation of CarPlay will start to be announced late in 2023.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, Volvo, and others. Ahead of time, we have recapped five key features to expect from the new version of CarPlay. • Multi-Display Support

• Instrument Cluster Integration

• Climate Controls

• Widgets

• FM Radio App

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s CarPlay is currently available in more than 600 models from Abarth to Volvo. Apple conveniently lists all of the CarPlay-capable vehicles here.

