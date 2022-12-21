Time for Apple to kill off the Mac Pro?

The Mac Pro is one of the few remaining Intel-handicapped Macs with no Apple Silicon replacement on the market, even it’s past the two-year deadline that CEO Tim Cook originally set for the upgrade.

Andrew Cunningham for Ars Technica:

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports that Apple continues to work on a new version of the Mac Pro, alongside other as-yet-unreplaced Intel Macs like the higher-end Mac mini and the 27-inch iMac, but that a planned “M2 Extreme” chip that would have powered the Apple Silicon Mac Pro has “likely” been canceled… Apple supposedly plans to ship the new Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra chip inside and focus on “easy expandability for additional memory, storage, and other components” to help the Mac Pro stand out from the existing Mac Studio. Waiting for news in the face of uncertainty isn’t new to Mac Pro holdouts; it has been a constant for the last decade-plus. It has been a very long time since the Mac Pro was updated on anything close to a predictable cadence… At this point, I’d like Apple to decide: either commit to a consistent strategy or vision for the Mac Pro and its place in the lineup or retire it.

The Mac Studio is probably the single best argument against the continued existence of the Mac Pro. It’s the first truly new Mac design of the Apple Silicon era, and it takes full advantage of the M1 (and soon, hopefully, the M2) series’ performance and power efficiency. It’s small, it’s incredibly efficient, it runs relatively cool and quiet, and it manages to outperform maxed-out 2019 Mac Pro configurations in many workloads for less money.

MacDailyNews Take: No. There’s still a need for a professional Mac that is focused on “easy expandability for additional memory, storage, and other components.” Although, we concede that this may very well be the last new “Mac Pro” we’ll see (until Apple rebrands a future-generation Mac Studio as “Mac Pro”).

