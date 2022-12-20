Apple’s ‘Find My’ app tracks down AirPods Pro allegedly stolen by Quebec hotel employee

A Toronto woman says she used Apple’s Find My app on her iPhone so that Quebec police could track down her Apple AirPods after an employee at the hotel she stayed at allegedly stole them during her stay.

Joe Lofaro for CTV:

Sahar Mohammadzadeh stayed at the Impéria Hôtel & Suites in Boucherville, a suburb on Montreal’s South Shore, during the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend last June. Just before checking out on June 20, she said she noticed her Louis Vuitton purse and some cash were missing after leaving the room. She said she then went to the front desk to report it, but claimed the staff were “incredibly unhelpful” and did not take responsibility for the theft.

“And at that point, I went back upstairs to my room and I kind of Googled, like, what do you do in a situation like this? Because again, I wasn’t getting any help from the hotel. And the first thing that came up was to call and make a police report, which I did,” the 28-year-old said in an interview.

She realized her AirPods were also missing. When she opened the “Find my” app on her iPhone, she could track their location on a map.

She said she felt “completely vindicated” when she saw that the AirPods were still active at the same hotel she stayed at on Montarville Boulevard because she had suspected a worker had taken them. Then she noticed over the next few days, the device kept showing up at the same two locations on her screen: the hotel and at someone’s home…

On Nov. 29, she got some good news. The officer emailed her to let her know the stolen AirPods had been recovered after executing the search warrant at the person’s home.