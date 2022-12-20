How to use Dark Sky’s features in Apple’s Weather app

Dark Sky’s features have been integrated into Apple Weather. Apple Weather offers hyperlocal forecasts for your current location, including next-hour precipitation, hourly forecasts for the next 10 days, high-resolution radar, and notifications.

Apple Weather is available on devices running iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS 13 Ventura. If you’re new to Apple Weather, here are some tips to get started.

Get down-to-the-minute precipitation forecasts

Apple Weather forecasts precipitation at your location for the next hour down to the minute. This is available as a chart, a high-resolution map overlay, and notifications.

The Weather app includes a number of features that provide information about current and forecasted weather. Some features aren’t currently available in every country or region.

10-day forecast

A 10-day weather forecast is available for most countries and regions. The data is provided by Apple Weather. If you use iOS 15.2 or earlier, you’ll see a 10-day forecast that’s provided by The Weather Channel.

Severe weather information

Severe weather information is available from national weather services for Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Mexico, Thailand, the United States, and most countries and regions in Europe.

Severe weather information is available from QWeather for China mainland.

Next-hour precipitation

Next-hour precipitation forecasts and precipitation notifications are available for Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The information is provided by Apple using data from national weather services.

Air quality

Air quality information is provided by BreezoMeter for Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Air quality information for China mainland is provided by QWeather and reflects data from air monitoring stations.

Maps

Temperature maps and 12-hour precipitation maps are available for most countries and regions. Next-hour precipitation maps are available for Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Temperature and precipitation map data is provided by Apple Weather. If you use iOS 15.2 or earlier, you might see some temperature and precipitation data that’s provided by The Weather Channel.

Data for air quality maps is provided by BreezoMeter and QWeather.

View the hourly forecast for the next 10 days

Forecasted weather conditions include temperature, precipitation amounts, humidity, dew point, wind speed, barometric pressure, Feels Like temperature, and visibility. To view hourly forecasts, tap a condition in the location view or tap a day and select the condition you want to view.

Learn more:

• Check the weather on your iPhone

• Check the weather on your iPad

• Check weather conditions on your Mac

Use full screen, high-resolution weather maps

Apple Weather provides a variety of overlays, including precipitation, air quality, and temperature. While precipitation and temperature overlays are available globally, high-resolution next-hour precipitation and air quality are limited to certain countries and regions. In the location view, tap the map to expand it.

Learn more:

• View weather maps on your iPhone

• View weather maps on your iPad

• View the weather map on your Mac

Receive hyperlocal weather forecasts

Apple Weather forecasts are hyperlocal, down to 0.001° of latitude and longitude. This resolution is used to generate a forecast for not just your town, but also your block. It can also notify you when precipitation will start, down to the minute.

You can even search and save your favorite locations. In the lower-right corner of the app, tap the location list button to start.

Learn more:

• Check the weather in other locations on your iPhone

• Check the weather in other locations on your iPad

• Add, remove, or rearrange locations in your weather list on Mac

Get severe weather alerts with notifications

Apple Weather sends notifications for government-issued severe weather alerts and next-hour precipitation for your current location or any location that you’ve added. To manage these notifications, tap the menu button in the right corner of the location list view, then tap Notifications.

Learn more:

• Manage weather notifications on your iPhone

• Manage weather notifications on your iPad

• Manage notifications from Weather on your Mac

MacDailyNews Note: If you have questions about the Weather app or suggestions for improvement, use Apple’s feedback portal to send your feedback here.

