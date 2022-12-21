Survey shows most iPhone users will stick to Apple’s App Store walled garden

Apple is reportedly working to allow iPhones and iPads to access third-party app stores in order to comply with new European Union requirements scheduled to go into effect in 2024, but most iPhone users will stick to Apple’s App Store, according to a survey conducted by Morgan Stanley.
Dan Gallagher for The Wall Street Journal:
According to a survey by Morgan Stanley, only 27% of iPhone owners say they are “extremely likely” to purchase an app directly from a developer’s website as opposed to using the App Store. And Apple could still enact other rules for those developers who skirt the App Store that add new fees—thus negating the loss of commission. “We believe alternative app stores could introduce a larger cost burden on developers,” Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring wrote in a Dec. 14 report.
Much remains unknown about what exactly Apple might do in response to the EU law—and how broadly those changes will apply. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the company is currently debating whether the sideloading changes would be limited to Europe or applied globally.
Mr. Woodring estimates that complete loss of App Store revenue from Europe would hit total company revenue by only 1%.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Those who want safety, security, and privacy will stick to Apple’s App Store, but a single point of control is always a danger, especially when it comes to capricious censorship (see: pre-Musk Twitter, Apple’s App Store in China, etc.).
iPhone and iPad users must, like Mac users, have the ability to install third-party apps; even if they never do, for it will keep Apple honest. The ability to ban an app loses all power when it’s simply available in another App Store.
These moves, including removing the mandate to use WebKit, Apple’s Safari browsing engine, in third-party browsers, as Gurman also reports Apple is considering, will greatly reduce, if not eliminate, the threat of anti-trust actions against Apple for the foreseeable future.
Also, expect Gatekeeper to come to iOS and iPadOS from macOS. – MacDailyNews, December 13, 2022
Adding the ability to access third-party app stores for iPhone and iPad also removes a selling point for Android phones and tablets, a crucial selling point for some, that is likely to result in further acceleration of Android to iPhone upgraders. So, third-party app stores for iPhone and iPad won’t hurt Apple too much. In fact, it might even benefit Apple. – MacDailyNews, December 14, 2022
It remains to be seen how developers deal with this. There must be a temptation to only offer an app on their own store to maximise revenue, but personally I would be wary of loading any apps from anywhere other than the Apple App Store.
A company trying to avoid using Apple’s App Store could stand to lose out on a lot of sales.
Users should have choices on where to buy, developers should have choices on where to sell. MS and Adobe and Steam and myriads of others currently have existing digital infrastructures, they don’t need Apple for that.
Abobe and MS don’t even need the App Store for the user base, but they could offer on many stores, including Apple’s, but with a 30% discount in their own.
And for Apps not allowed in Apple’s store this is justice.
Disagree. Apple created the App Store model and Apps on iPhones in the first place behind a secure walled garden. They owe NOTHING to Johnny come lately copycats and me-too competitors with Fragmadroid inefficiency and virus threats slumming in a threatening world.
Regarding your false high horse claims users already have a choice where to buy and developers have choices where to sell, where have you been? Every endeavor has standards, qualifications and rules to follow.
Your Leftist ideology gambit to FORCE EQUALITY on private businesses does not apply! Like yourself, the socialist Leftists in the EU are dead wrong…
Apple did not come up with the App Store model, they were called stores or repositories before and they existed with PC, Symbian, Windows Phone, etc., long before the App Store.
Apple does not own my device, or the 3rd party apps, and it seems that the law agrees.
A repository is not exactly an App Store Apple made world famous and a household word, but not the main point.
You CANNOT FORCE EQUALITY on private businesses. Yes you own the Apple device, but you agree to a contract Apple licenses to users. So, buy an Apple phone and forget about and don’t us the Apps you’re complaining about getting from Apple or elsewhere.
Problem solved…
A repository is a store with a cash register, and like I said there were stores. Handango, PPC4U, Mobile Planet and scores of others. Apple was very late to that game.
PS… what can be more capitalistic that sovereignty over one’s property? Apple sold the device, they didn’t lease it.
You mean like paying a 30-year mortgage on a property you own and miss one years worth of property taxes and in less than another year the government evicts you, seizes your property and sells it for profit and pockets it all. That the kind of “sovereignty over one’s property” you are talking about?…
You don’t own it until you pay it off.
Regarding iOS Apps, what choice do users and develolpers have outside of transacting via Apple’s App Store?
I prefer a walled garden to an unfenced cess pit!
That’s your right.
But don’t deprive me of my cess pit. You have no right.
“Mr. Woodring estimates that complete loss of App Store revenue from Europe would hit total company revenue by only 1%.”
The question here is 1% of company App Store revenue or is it a spin on 1% of company revenue which the App Store is but one part.
Still, what if, say, MS sold their apps for 30% less than the price on Apple’s store. Is the perceived security worth it?