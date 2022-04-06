Apple’s Mac Studio with M1 Ultra is an absolute powerhouse

Close to one month ago, Apple unveiled the Mac Studio, an all-new Mac desktop designed to deliver a breakthrough in personal computing, powered by Apple’s M1 Max and the new M1 Ultra, the world’s most powerful chip for a personal computer.

Mac Studio is the first computer to deliver an unprecedented level of performance, an extensive array of connectivity, and completely new capabilities in an unbelievably compact design that sits within arm’s reach on the desk. With Mac Studio, users can do things that are not possible on any other desktop, such as rendering massive 3D environments and playing back 18 streams of ProRes video.

Paul Reiffer for Digital Camera World:

Designed as an under-screen desktop workstation, the Mac Studio is set to be a hybrid system – portable enough to carry between locations when needed, but powerful enough to be a user’s main system for almost any activity, driving up to 4x 6k XDR displays and 1x 4k display at the same time. With processor speeds that rival even the most impressive of Intel Mac Pro tower configurations, there’s no doubt this is an incredible piece of hardware engineering in its own right… This machine feels more like using my top-spec Intel Mac Pro than plugging in a 16” M1 Max MacBook Pro to work. And all of this is occurring while listening to minimal fan noise, reduced heat output and (most importantly in today’s world) a power saving of around 70% over that of the Mac Pro system (370W vs 1280W). That’s almost a kilowatt saving for each and every hour you have this machine on instead of an Intel Mac Pro tower while achieving the same amount of work! For many desktop / remote-based users, what it delivers is complete, ample, and in a single box that just works. A box that’s flexible, portable between locations, and able to deliver a high-end creative workflow with ease, in a package that’s cost effective to both purchase and run… An absolute powerhouse lies within this tiny, perfectly formed, enclosure with enough processing capability to take on the most powerful Intel Mac Pro systems out there, while only a quarter of their price (and size). Add to that its energy-saving credentials and relative portability, and this is a machine that was built for the needs of both demanding studios and on-the-road life.

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another excellent review – 4.5 stars – for Apple’s new Mac Studio!

