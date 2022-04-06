Nearly 90% of American teens own an Apple iPhone

Teens love their iPhones. According to new research from Piper Sandler, t￼he popularity of Apple’s iPhone with American teenagers is near record highs.

Jack Denton for Barron’s:

In its 2022 survey of teens, which covered more than 7,000 respondents [in the U.S], Piper Sandler found that 87% had an iPhone — only slightly below the 88% record set in spring 2021. Analysts at the investment bank said that this number could return to record highs because 87% also intend the iPhone to be their next smartphone purchase. “Overall, we view the survey results as a sign that Apple’s place as the dominant device brand among teens remains well intact,” a team at Piper Sandler led by Harsh V. Kumar said in a report Wednesday. More than 23% of teens plan to upgrade to an iPhone 13 in the coming months, the data showed. Apple’s non-handset products are also doing well, according to the research, with more than 30% of teens surveyed owning an Apple Watch and 72% owning AirPods.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, this bodes well for Apple and AAPL shareholders.

The future belongs to Apple!

Why would anyone want a slow, green-bubbled, insecure, privacy-invading fake iPhone, when you can have a fast, blue-bubbled, secure, privacy-protecting real iPhone instead?

Only old ignorati handicap themselves with Google tracking devices.

So, what happens to Apple’s smartphone share as these teens grow up, become adults, and have families? — MacDailyNews, October 22, 2018

In one of our local high schools, out of roughly 300 students who are known to have a cellphone, three (3!) are known to not have an iPhone (two Androids of unknown make (that the kids hate and keep well-hidden) and one flip phone to be used only for emergency calls). All of the rest have iPhones. Quote from a student: “It’s really bad to be green in Messages.” – MacDailyNews, April 11, 2018

