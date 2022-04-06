Nearly 90% of American teens own an Apple iPhone

Teens love their iPhones. According to new research from Piper Sandler, t￼he popularity of Apple’s iPhone with American teenagers is near record highs.

Apple’s iPhone 13

Jack Denton for Barron’s:

In its 2022 survey of teens, which covered more than 7,000 respondents [in the U.S], Piper Sandler found that 87% had an iPhone — only slightly below the 88% record set in spring 2021. Analysts at the investment bank said that this number could return to record highs because 87% also intend the iPhone to be their next smartphone purchase.

“Overall, we view the survey results as a sign that Apple’s place as the dominant device brand among teens remains well intact,” a team at Piper Sandler led by Harsh V. Kumar said in a report Wednesday.

More than 23% of teens plan to upgrade to an iPhone 13 in the coming months, the data showed.

Apple’s non-handset products are also doing well, according to the research, with more than 30% of teens surveyed owning an Apple Watch and 72% owning AirPods.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, this bodes well for Apple and AAPL shareholders.

The future belongs to Apple!

Why would anyone want a slow, green-bubbled, insecure, privacy-invading fake iPhone, when you can have a fast, blue-bubbled, secure, privacy-protecting real iPhone instead?

Only old ignorati handicap themselves with Google tracking devices.

So, what happens to Apple’s smartphone share as these teens grow up, become adults, and have families?MacDailyNews, October 22, 2018

In one of our local high schools, out of roughly 300 students who are known to have a cellphone, three (3!) are known to not have an iPhone (two Androids of unknown make (that the kids hate and keep well-hidden) and one flip phone to be used only for emergency calls). All of the rest have iPhones. Quote from a student: “It’s really bad to be green in Messages.”MacDailyNews, April 11, 2018

