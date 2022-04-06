Apple’s relationship with Hollywood goes back nearly 40 years

Apple’s historic Best Picture win for the film “CODA” has shined the spotlight on its Apple TV+ streaming service and its growing link to Hollywood, but Apple’s relationship with Hollywood actually goes back nearly 40 years.

Tim Bajarin for Forbes:

Most people are unaware that Apple’s relationship with Hollywood goes back to the mid-1980s. At that time, Apple had an actual evangelist in Hollywood whose role was to get Apple products placed in movies and TV series. Apple also had direct contact with top Hollywood executives, producers, and creatives dating back to the birth of the Mac in 1984. However, Steve Jobs’ interest in Hollywood predates the Mac. One of Steve Jobs hero’s was Sony’s co-founder, Akio Morito. Early in Apple’s history, Jobs got to know Mr. Morito when he was still CEO of Sony and they became friends… While Mr. Morito was highly focused on Sony’s hardware business during his tenure as CEO, in 1989, Sony bought what is now Sony Pictures… When it comes to Apple’s emphasis on Apple TV+ and streaming media, Mr. Morita’s view of movies and content still drives Apple’s strategy set in place by Steve Jobs and highly influenced by Mr. Morita.

MacDailyNews Take: There’s much more in the recommended full article here, including why Bajarin does not believe that Apple will buy a movie studio themselves.

