Tim Cook to give keynote speech at IAPP’s Global Privacy Summit

The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource, announced Tuesday that Apple CEO Tim Cook will headline this year’s Global Privacy Summit. Cook’s keynote will kick off the first full day of the Summit with remarks expected on April 12th at 9 A.M. EST. The session will be open to all in-person attendees and livestreamed via YouTube.

“Tim Cook is a leading and influential voice for the privacy community, especially as Apple remains a critical player in the broader environment in which the digital economy operates,” said J. Trevor Hughes, IAPP’s President and CEO, in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions to the event’s powerful dialogue on privacy and trust in the digital economy.”

Cook headlines a lineup of keynote speakers at this year’s event including Malcom Gladwell, six-time New York Times bestselling author; Lina Khan, Chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission; Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice; Brad Smith, President and Vice Chair, Microsoft; Zahra Mosawi, former Commissioner of the Access to Information Commission of Afghanistan; and David Olusoga, award-winning documentary filmmaker, historian, author and broadcaster.

The annual Global Privacy Summit returns in-person April 11-13 in Washington, D.C. and focuses on international privacy and data protection in practice, policy, and strategy. The event is recognized as a leading forum for discussion, featuring world-renowned speakers and unmatched education and networking opportunities.

The IAPP will livestream select keynote sessions, including Cook’s, via its YouTube channel. More information on the Global Privacy Summit, including session descriptions, schedules, and registration, can be found here.

MacDailyNews Note: To learn more about the IAPP, visit iapp.org.

