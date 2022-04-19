DaVinci Resolve 18 offers 30x faster playback on Apple’s M1 Ultra Mac Studio

Blackmagic Design has unveiled cloud storage services Blackmagic Cloud Store, Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini, and Blackmagic Cloud Pod which are part of the release of DaVinci Resolve Studio 18, the latest version of Blackmagic’s editing software, which Blackmagic says offers 30x faster playback on Apple Mac M1 Ultra.

Y.M. Cinema Magazine:

The DaVinci Neural Engine is an advanced machine learning system powering many of the software’s most powerful tools, and it is fully supported in Apple M1 Mac models including M1 Ultra. Blackmagic says the engine allows you up to 300% speed improvement in dozens of tools that rely on accurate automated analysis of motion and content such as Smart Reframe, SpeedWarp, or SuperScale. Support for the new Apple M1 Ultra means faster playback, including 30x faster playback on Multicam 8K timelines. Furthermore, as stated by Blackmagic: “DaVinci Resolve is the only software that you can use to edit and grade 8K footage in real-time…Only DaVinci Resolve supports 8K digital negative debayering editing and grading in real-time.”

…It’s important to note that Resolve 18 is available to download, however, it’s a Public Beta version. Hence, don’t use it on a paid project yet. You can download the software from the Blackmagic Design website here. Blackmagic is the champion of adding new complex features to a software, that’s for sure. However, the most important factor in editing is —— SPEED. And it seems that Resolve aims to be the fastest NLE+grading software in the market. It has a tough competition from Final Cut though. Let’s see how Resolve 18 gives a fight, speed-wise.