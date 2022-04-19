Ace Hardware offers unlimited 3% Daily Cash back on Apple Card

Ace Hardware customers can now get unlimited 3% Daily Cash when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay for purchases in the Ace Hardware app, on AceHardware.com and at store locations nationwide. Ace is the first home improvement store to offer 3% Daily Cash back with Apple Card.

“As the only home improvement retailer to offer 3% Daily Cash back on Apple Card, we are thrilled to offer Ace customers even more value when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay to shop online, in-app, and at Ace stores in neighborhoods throughout the U.S.,” said Kim Lefko, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Ace Hardware, in a statement. “This benefit coupled with our award-winning service and best-in-class brands will deliver even more value for consumers as they confidently maintain and upgrade their most valuable asset – their home.”

Ace Hardware customers will receive Apple Card’s 3% Daily Cash back on their Apple Cash card in Wallet. Apple Cash can be used to make purchases anywhere Apple Pay is accepted, and can be sent to family or friends, or transferred to a bank account.

Ace customers will receive Apple Card’s 3% Daily Cash with Apple Pay in addition to the points they receive from the Ace Rewards program, which allows customers to earn points when shopping at Ace locations or online. Benefits include but are not limited to accrued points that lead to discounts, exclusive in-store and online offers and instant savings. To sign up for free, visit acehardware.com/ace-rewards or an Ace Hardware store near you.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple Card customers get 3% Daily Cash at Apple, and when using Apple Pay at select merchants like Ace Hardware, 2% back anywhere else they shop with Apple Pay, and 1% back when using their Titanium Card. For more information on unlimited Daily Cash back with Apple Card, visit www.apple.com/apple-card.