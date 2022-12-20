How to adjust Siri’s speaking volume on your iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and HomePod

If Siri is speaking too loudly or softly on your iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, or HomePod, you can adjust Siri’s speaking volume easily.

Change Siri’s volume on your iPhone:

You can ask Siri to change your volume settings. Just say “Hey Siri, speak louder” or “Hey Siri, speak quieter.” If you want to change the volume when Siri is speaking or when you’re using headphones, press the Volume buttons on the side of your iPhone.

Change Siri’s volume on your Apple Watch:

Raise your wrist and speak into your Apple Watch. Just say “Hey Siri, speak louder” or “Hey Siri, speak quieter.”

You can also change the volume in Settings:

1. On your Apple Watch, open the Settings app.

2. Tap Siri.

3. Scroll down to Voice Volume — Speaker.

4. Tap the volume controls. Or tap the slider, then turn the Digital Crown.

Change Siri’s volume on your Mac:

When Siri is speaking, click the Volume control in the menu bar, then drag the slider to adjust the volume. You can also use the volume keys on your keyboard. If you’re using headphones, adjust the volume from your Mac.

Change Siri’s volume on your HomePod:

You can ask Siri to speak louder, quieter, or at a specific volume. Say “Hey Siri,” then say something like:

• “Speak louder.”

• “Always speak quieter.”

• “Set your volume to sixty percent.”

HomePod automatically adjusts Siri’s response volume based on the level of noise in the room, your distance from HomePod, and how loudly you’re speaking to Siri. You can turn automatic volume on or off by saying, “Hey Siri, turn on automatic Siri volume,” or “Hey Siri, turn off automatic Siri volume.”

MacDailyNews Take: Setting Siri’s volume appropriately on your iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and HomePod is easy and makes working with Siri a better experience.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.