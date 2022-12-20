Apple said to release Apple TV app for Android soon

According to Twitter user / Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro, who most recently accurately leaked the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island feature, Apple is preparing to release its Apple TV app for Android soon.

This makes sense as its Apple’s intention to make the Apple TV app available everywhere — on your favorite Apple devices, streaming platforms, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and even pretend iPhones and iPads runnng Android.

ShrimpApplePro via Twitter:

Apple TV app is coming to Android, currently are still internal beta testing. Will soon be released. Oh Apple Music app for Android is also getting updated too.

MacDailyNews Take: As Steve said back in 2007, “It’s like giving a glass of ice water to somebody hell.”

