Apple Self Service Repair program extends support to Mac desktops and Studio Display

Apple’s Self Service Repair program has been extended to support Mac desktops and the new Apple Studio Display. The program now covers iPhone, Mac notebooks, Mac desktops, and the Apple Studio Display.

Self Service Repair is intended for individuals with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices. If you are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices, Self Service Repair provides you with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and repair manuals to perform your own out-of-warranty repair.

Jason Snell for Six Colors:

Newly supported Macs are the M1 iMac, M1 Mac mini, and Mac Studio. While the repair program expanded to Europe earlier this month, these models are currently only available for repair in the United States. The self-repair program is generally intended for tech savvy people who would prefer to fix their devices themselves. For most of us, I’d expect the best option is to take your device to an Apple Store, mail it in to Apple, or visit a local repair center.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple earlier this month launched Self Service Repair in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

