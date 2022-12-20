Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra, SE (2022) do not piggyback off your iPhone’s GPS

Until Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), every Apple Watch would piggyback off your iPhone’s GPS if your iPhone was within range.

DC RAINMAKER:

For people that wanted to preserve their phone’s battery life, this [iPhone piggybacking] was annoying. Further, in cases where your phone might have been deep in a backpack or other non-ideal spot/pocket on your body, it reduced GPS accuracy of the watch.

Inversely, for some people – they preferred this approach. Charging their phone was ‘easier’ throughout the day than removing a watch to top-off the battery, especially a watch known for comparatively short battery life.

However, that all changed with the 2022 Apple Watch editions… Apple has added a single line-item to the end of a support article that makes this clear, saying:

“Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE (2nd generation) use the built-in Apple Watch GPS even when your iPhone is nearby. To preserve battery life, older Apple Watch models use the GPS from your iPhone when available.”