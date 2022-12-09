Apple stops signing iOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1.1 ahead of iOS 16.2 launch

With the release of iOS 16.1.2 on November 30th, Apple stopped signing iOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1.1 which means that iPhone and iPad users can no longer downgrade from iOS 16.1.2 or newer versions of the operating system. iOS 16.2 is expected to launch next week.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac.:

Apple is about to release iOS 16.2 to the public in the next few days. The update will add the new Freeform app, improvements to the Home app, new Always-on options for iPhone 14 Pro users, Apple Music Sing, and more.

Reverting to older iOS builds is often used by those who jailbreak their iPhones and iPads. However, there are no signs of any jailbreak tools for iOS 16 being developed at this point. Restoring an Apple device to a previous version of iOS can also sometimes be helpful for users who experience significant bugs after upgrading to the latest version of iOS.

While you can’t easily revert to iOS 16.1, you still have a chance to downgrade from iOS 16.1.2 to iOS 15. That’s because Apple is still providing security updates to users running iOS 15.7.1. Those who want to downgrade an iPhone or iPad must do so using a Mac or PC.