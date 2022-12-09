iOS 16.2 for iPhone release expected next week with slew of new features

iOS 16.2 is expected to be released next week with new features such as Advanced Data Protection and Apple Music Sing. iPhone’s operating system update will deliver over a dozen new features.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Below, we’ve recapped many of the new features coming with iOS 16.2, including Apple’s new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets, the ability to hide the wallpaper and notifications on the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display, a new AirDrop setting, SharePlay support for Game Center, Live Activities enhancements, and more. • Apple Music Sing

• Advanced Data Protection

• Freeform App

• Two New Lock Screen Widgets (Sleep and Medications)

• New Always-On Display Options

• Live Activities for Sports Scores via Apple TV App

• New AirDrop Setting

• New Home App Architecture

MacDailyNews Note: More info for each of the above, and more new, features in the full article here.

