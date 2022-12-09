Apple TV+ announces new episodes of ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series,’ to premiere on December 9th

Apple TV+ announced today new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning hit “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” to premiere globally on Friday, December 9, 2022. This season, the stars — sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists and embarking on new adventures — include Kevin Bacon, Michael Bacon, Ciara, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Duran Duran, Nikki Glaser, Method Man, Sandra Oh, Chris Redd, Amber Ruffin, Wilco, Russell Wilson, the cast of “For All Mankind” and more.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” landed top honors at the 2022 Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series for its fifth consecutive Emmy win. The series has been nominated every year since eligible and won an Emmy for each of its previous four seasons, one of only a handful of programs in history to do the same. Further recognition for the series includes multiple Producer Guild Award wins and a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award nomination.

New episodes feature:

• Sandra Oh and Duran Duran: It’s a dream come true for lifelong superfan Sandra when she meets her idols for the first time — and even performs with them.

• “For All Mankind” Cast (Jodi Balfour, Edi Gathegi, Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall, Coral Peña, Shantel VanSanten and Cynthy Wu): In space, no one can hear you scream — but can they hear you sing “Spice Up Your Life“? The cast of the Apple Original is determined to find out.

• Nikki Glaser and Wilco: The iconic Chicago band goes on an adventure with megafan Nikki, featuring a cameo by the great Mavis Staples and a Ferris Bueller homage.

• Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and Amber Ruffin: Hillary and Chelsea turn to their gutsy pal Amber for support as they sing along to empowering anthems — with an assist from Vanessa Williams.

• The Bacon brothers: This duo celebrate their longtime band by covering songs from other sibling acts — plus, Michael teases Kevin for his years of fashion fails.

• Method Man and Chris Redd: From Stevie Wonder to DMX — and even Nickelback — the rapper/actor and comic riff through their playlist and a round of Black Facts.

• Ciara and Russell Wilson: The power couple combine their passions as they sing along to Ciara’s bangers and hit the football field for a climactic pass.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions, with executive producers Ben Winston, Eric Pankowski and James Corden. “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 293 wins and 1,274 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

