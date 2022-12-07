Apple’s App Store now lets developers charge as much as $10,000 for an app

Apple on Tuesday said it is adding 700 new price points for apps in its App Store, starting as low as $0.29 and running all the way up to $10,000 (the very high-end pricing is available to developers “upon request” only).

Samantha Murphy Kelly for CNN Business:

The changes follow a $100 million settlement with developers in August 2021 in which the company pledged to expand the price points developers can offer to consumers, among other changes. At the time, Apple said it “will help make the App Store an even better business opportunity for developers.”

In addition to the new price points, Apple said Tuesday it is rolling out new tools intended to make it easier for developers to set prices based on country or region and manage foreign exchange rate changes and more.

In total, there are now 900 different price points for apps in Apple’s App Store. The new price points available include every $0.10 mark from the minimum up to $10, and every $0.50 between $10 and $50.

While seeing a $10,000 price tag next to an app could come as shock, the App Store is no stranger to costly apps. Some apps, such as piano tuning app Cyber Tuner, are currently priced at $999.99.