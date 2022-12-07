Love karaoke? Subscribe to Apple Music and sing along with your iPhones, iPad, and Apple TV

Apple on Tuesday announced a new karaoke service called Apple Music Sing that will be available to subscribers later this month. Apple Music Sing offers adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics.

Apple Music Sing offers multiple lyric views to help fans take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more — all integrated within Apple Music’s unparalleled lyrics experience. Coupled with an ever-expanding catalog that features tens of millions of the world’s most singable songs, Apple Music Sing makes it fun and easy for anyone to participate, however and wherever they choose.

Sofia Pitt for CNBC:

Apple Music already has real-time lyrics, but Sing takes it a step further. Aside from giving you the lyrics on cue, the new feature has adjustable vocals which will let you duet with the original artist or sing solo. It will work with tens of millions of songs, Apple said. Apple Music subscribers will be able to access Apple Music Sing on iPhones, iPads and the new Apple TV 4K. Apple is also adding an accompanying playlist, which it says is a “suite of more than 50 dedicated companion playlists featuring all of the epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems that have been compelling people all around the world to sing.”

MacDailyNews Take: Have older Apple TV hardware, but love karaoke? Time to upgrade!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.