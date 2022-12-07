Apple’s M1 Mac mini is still the best compact desktop for most people

Mac mini is Apple’s most versatile computer, and with the M1 chip, it packs a staggering amount of performance and incredible features in such a compact design.

M1 brings an 8-core CPU with up to 3x faster performance than the previous generation, dramatically accelerating demanding workloads, from compiling a million lines of code to building enormous multitrack music projects. An 8-core GPU delivers up to a massive 6x increase in graphics performance, allowing Mac mini to tackle performance-intensive tasks like complex 3D rendering with ease. ML workloads also take a quantum leap forward with up to 15x faster performance over the previous generation. And when compared to the best-selling Windows desktop in its price range, the Mac mini is just one-tenth the size, yet delivers up to 5x faster performance.

Abhijith N Arjunan for Make Use Of:

Since its launch, the Mac mini has been one of the most popular Apple desktops. Its affordable pricing and compact design attract Mac enthusiasts, especially those who want to shift from Windows or Linux. And the fifth-generation lineup of the Mac mini, better known as the M1 Mac mini, is no exception.

We also believe this compact desktop has what it takes to be the best entry-level Mac in the market. Here are five reasons the M1 Mac mini, despite being a 2020 product, is still the best Mac for most mainstream users. 1. Great Value for Money

2. M1 Is Still Pretty Powerful

3. Rich Connectivity Options

4. A Compact and Portable Design

5. You Get Better Options for Accessories The M1 Mac mini is indeed the best entry-level Mac even today. It brings a combination of performance, affordability, and choice.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s M1 Mac Mini (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) is $669 ($30 off Apple’s retail price) via Amazon right now, but we strongly recommend maxing out the RAM to 16GB (which you can do for $200 via the Apple Store here).

