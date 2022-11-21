Update: One person killed, at least 16 inured after SUV plows through Mass. Apple Retail Store

One person is dead and at least 16 people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into Apple Derby Street in Hingham outside of Boston, Massachusetts on Monday morning, District Attorney for Plymouth County Tim Cruz said in a news conference Monday.

At least 10 people injured after car plows into Apple Store outside Boston at 'high speed' and leaves building on verge of collapse
Apple Derby Street in Hingham, Massachusetts

Michelle Watson for CNN:

Around 10:45 a.m. numerous 911 calls came in for help at Derby Street Shops, Cruz said. Hingham police and fire personnel responded shortly thereafter to find several people injured at the Apple store, Cruz added.

“A dark-colored SUV appears, went through at a rate of speed undetermined, through a … glass window and struck multiple people,” Cruz said.

“Sixteen people have been transported to hospitals,” Cruz said. “There’s been one fatality.”

Apple’s Derby Street location in Hingham is currently closed, according to its website.

MacDailyNews Take:

MacDailyNews Note: Authorities are investigating the cause – accident or intentional – of the incident.

