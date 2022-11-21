Update: One person killed, at least 16 inured after SUV plows through Mass. Apple Retail Store

One person is dead and at least 16 people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into Apple Derby Street in Hingham outside of Boston, Massachusetts on Monday morning, District Attorney for Plymouth County Tim Cruz said in a news conference Monday.
Around 10:45 a.m. numerous 911 calls came in for help at Derby Street Shops, Cruz said. Hingham police and fire personnel responded shortly thereafter to find several people injured at the Apple store, Cruz added.
“A dark-colored SUV appears, went through at a rate of speed undetermined, through a … glass window and struck multiple people,” Cruz said.
“Sixteen people have been transported to hospitals,” Cruz said. “There’s been one fatality.”
Apple’s Derby Street location in Hingham is currently closed, according to its website.
MacDailyNews Take:
Far too many Apple Stores feature wide expanses of glass with no bollard posts to protect against accidental or intentional vehicle intrusions. Some exposed stores have rather weak-looking planters (shrubs) and/or widely spaced trees in front that offer little or no protection. pic.twitter.com/WOgDciYqUX
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) November 21, 2022
MacDailyNews Note: Authorities are investigating the cause – accident or intentional – of the incident.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
2 Comments
There is some sort of Crash Detection / Emergency SOS tie-in here that Apple would be wise to avoid.