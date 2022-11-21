Chaka Khan shares inspirational stories via Apple’s ‘Time to Walk’ series

In early 2021, Apple unveiled “Time to Walk,” in which artists like Chaka Khan offer an inspiring new audio walking experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers, created to encourage users to walk more often and reap the benefits from one of the healthiest activities.

Each original Time to Walk episode invites users to immerse themselves in a walk alongside influential and interesting people as they share thoughtful and meaningful stories, photos, and music.

Associated Press:

Apple announced Monday that the 10-time Grammy winner will take part in an audio experience called Time to Walk, a series designed to help people walk more often. In the 32-minute episode, Khan reflects on her upbringing in Chicago, how she found her better self in Europe, learning the music business and the importance of friendships during a walk through her neighborhood in Santa Monica, California. The episode features songs including Khan’s “Woman Like Me,” Joni Mitchell’s “California” and Mile Davis’ “Tomaas.” The singer is known for her array of hits including “I’m Every Woman,” “Ain’t Nobody” and “Through the Fire.” “Life is just living,” she continued. “And when something happens to you, that is just life happening to you. So keep moving. And get stronger. It will strengthen you.”

Time to Walk" can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere with Apple Watch and AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones.

